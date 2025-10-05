Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan General Hospital's ER closed Sunday afternoon

Photo: Sarah Crookall South Okanagan General Hospital ER closed Sunday.

Residents in the Oliver area are without an emergency department Sunday afternoon.

In a press release Sunday morning, Interior Health says emergency services at South Okanagan General Hospital are unavailable from noon to 7 p.m.

While Interior Health has stopped providing the reason for emergency department closures, hospitals across the region have been dealing with staffing issues for years.

IH says those needing emergency care in the Oliver area will need to travel to Penticton Regional Hospital.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” IH said.

Sunday's ER closure comes after emergency services were closed at the Cariboo Memorial Hospital in Williams Lake both Saturday and Sunday.