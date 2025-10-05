Oliver/Osoyoos News

RDOS pop-up office coming to the Oliver Community Centre this week

Pop-up RDOS office coming

Photo: RDOS RDOS pop-up offices coming to a location near you

The Town of Oliver will be hosting the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's pop-up office at their community centre this week.

The RDOS started the initiative with a goal to connect with residents from across the region and provide opportunities for senior staff to answer questions, along with gathering feedback on RDOS projects and services.

The pop up will take place at the Oliver Community Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from noon to 6 p.m.

"Refreshments, children's activity sheets, and RDOS resource material will be available, including FireSmart BC and emergency preparedness checklists," the RDOS said.

Further pop-up office dates:

Tuesday, Oct. 21, RDOS Building Inspection office, Unit B, 162 Vermilion Ave., Princeton

Wednesday, Oct. 29, Eastgate Fire Protection Society Hall, 140 Airstrip Rd., Eastgate

More dates coming in spring 2026.