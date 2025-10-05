Oliver/Osoyoos News
RDOS pop-up office coming to the Oliver Community Centre this week
Pop-up RDOS office coming
Photo: RDOS
RDOS pop-up offices coming to a location near you
The Town of Oliver will be hosting the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen's pop-up office at their community centre this week.
The RDOS started the initiative with a goal to connect with residents from across the region and provide opportunities for senior staff to answer questions, along with gathering feedback on RDOS projects and services.
The pop up will take place at the Oliver Community Centre on Wednesday, Oct. 8, from noon to 6 p.m.
"Refreshments, children's activity sheets, and RDOS resource material will be available, including FireSmart BC and emergency preparedness checklists," the RDOS said.
Further pop-up office dates:
- Tuesday, Oct. 21, RDOS Building Inspection office, Unit B, 162 Vermilion Ave., Princeton
- Wednesday, Oct. 29, Eastgate Fire Protection Society Hall, 140 Airstrip Rd., Eastgate
More dates coming in spring 2026.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Vees halt Blazers' comebackWHL - 10:52 pm
- Warriors hang on in TrailBCHL - 10:45 pm
- Rockets win costlyWHL - 10:00 pm
- Gold medallist left off teamBC - 9:35 pm
- Hollywood stars gather Entertainment - 8:56 pm
Real Estate
1191 Sunset Drive
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$878,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Magpie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net