Bird banding research station at Vaseux Lake seeing hundreds of migratory birds passing through

Photo: Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory/David Bell Orange-crowned Warbler pops through the Vaseux Lake annual migratory bird count

The Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory is seeing numerous species of brightly-coloured birds during its annual migratory bird count.

Located between Oliver and Okanagan Falls on Vaseux Lake, the observatory team has been gathering data every year in the late summer through to early fall for more than 20 years.

Their work is set on harmlessly catching, tagging and releasing the huge variety of species that travel through the region on their migration.

Data is used to track the health of birds that return year over year, as well as the diversity of species, all as part of overall inspection of climate fluctuations and the impact on birds.

In their official update as of Oct. 2, the team shared they have detected 107 Orange-crowned Warblers across census, observations and banding.

"It was no surprise to have 22 new Orange-crowned Warblers banded today, of which 17 were L.c. lutescens subspecies. Lutescens breeds in coastal BC, and contrasts with our usual subsp., L.c. orestera," their update said.

"In all, we banded 40 new birds today and had four recaps. An exceptional morning flight of migrants brought 1,142 Yellow-rumped Warblers, 1,028 American Robins, and 115 American Pipits to our daily estimated totals."

Other highlights from the team included a late Least Flycatcher banded, 15 White- throated Swifts, two Black Swifts, two Dusky Flycatchers, and one Lazuli Bunting observed.

The team also reported two new Odonate species for the site, including a California Spreadwing (Archilestes californicus) and Lake Darner (Aeshna eremita).



Visitors are welcome each day from sunrise until noon, until Oct. 15.

For more information on the Vaseux Lake Bird Observatory and ways to get involved, click here.