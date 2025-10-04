Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos' Gino's Coffee House fundraiser raises more than $13K to help cancer treatment

Photo: File photo The community has raised $13,951.00 for Gino’s 2nd annual birthday fundraiser

Gino's Coffee House raised a big number thanks to many from the community stepping up during the cafe's second-annual cancer treatment fundraiser.

Arielle DeRos started the fundraiser last year, looking to transform memories of her late husband.

"My beloved husband Gino bravely battled a brain tumour at the age of six. Sadly, he passed away 30 years later in Oliver, B.C., after the tumour returned and spread," Arielle DeRos previously shared.

The fundraiser goes towards the Michael Cuccione Foundation, which DeRos said Gino supported.

This year the community has raised $13,951.00.

"We would like to give a huge thank you and appreciate to Gino’s family and friends who helped put the fundraising event together," the cafe shared in a social media post.

"We are so grateful and honoured of the support we received. Happy heavenly 38th birthday Gino!"