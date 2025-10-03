Oliver/Osoyoos News
Photo: TV star Steve-O gives tattoos at Oliver's Divine Ink
Tattoos from Jackass Steve-O
Photo: Contributed
Steve-O gives tattoos at Oliver's Divine Ink.
Photo: Contributed
Comedian and MTV star Steve-O from the stunt reality series Jackass not only paid a visit, but also tattooed at Divine Ink in Oliver Thursday.
"It was super awesome having Steve-O at our shop today doing a couple of his tattoos for charity," Divine Ink said on social media.
"Huge thanks for choosing DivineInk — what an unforgettable experience!"
Steve-O was scheduled for a comedy show at the Venables Theatre Thursday night.
