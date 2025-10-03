Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver's Firehall Brewery announces name of its five-year aged beer

'Forgotten Sibling' beer

Photo: Firehall Brewery Forgotten Sibling ale.

Firehall Brewery announced the name winner of its five-year aged brew, the Mystery Cask Ale.

Connie McNickle White won with the submission "Forgotten Sibling." The ale will be tapped in Firehall's brewpub, starting Friday at 2:30 p.m.

"It'll pour until it's all gone," Fire Hall said in a Thursday social media post.



"We filled our house oak barrel with beer 5 years ago, and didn’t write down what we put in it! We recently dragged it out of our cellar and transferred this 5 Year Mystery Cask into a stainless steel cask and are going to tap it on Friday, October 3rd, the first Friday of BC Craft Beer Month!"

The brewery said aged beer "exhibits flavours of rum raisin cake, date squares, butter tarts, stewed plums, and fig newtons."

McNickle White will be awarded $25 brewpub vouchers.