Lower Similkameen Indian Band lifts campfire ban on reserve lands

Photo: Colin Dacre LSIB campfire ban lifted Oct. 2.

The Lower Similkameen Indian Band has rescinded its campfire ban as of noon Thursday.

In a press release, LSIB said the ban on campfires on reserve lands and the traditional territory of the smǝlqmíx-syilx would be lifted. The move follows regional campfire bans lifted from BC Wildfire Service's Kamloops Fire Centre.

A campfire is a fire no larger than 0.5 metres high by 0.5 metres wide, according to the Wildlife Regulation.

"While having a campfire, there must be someone present to maintain control of it, otherwise it is considered abandoned, and is in contravention of the regulations," LSIB said.

"Due to the drought level remaining very high, and the fine fuels and duff remaining very dry, all other types of fires remain prohibited on LSIB reserves and sməlqmíx-syilx territory."

LSIB added to mind the safety of others and the land while burning campfires.

Report an unattended campfire to the LSIB office at 250-499-5528.