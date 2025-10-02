Oliver/Osoyoos News

43 affordable housing units soon ready at Osoyoos Indian band's Cedar Lane

Photo: Wolfcreek Housing, Cedar Lane Place (Facebook) Cedar Lane area.

A five-storey, 43-unit affordable rental building will soon be available at Cedar Lane on Osoyoos Indian Band land.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Housing announced the homes will include a mix of one, two, and three bedroom units at 4931 Cedar Lane ready for move-in by late October.

"Osoyoos Indian Band is proud to help ease the housing pressures in the Osoyoos region,” said Osoyoos Indian Band Chief Clarence Louie, in a press release.

“Housing is one of the top priorities of all levels of government and mxitp Cedar Lane Apartments will help workers find affordable accommodations.”

The housing project is a result of the Building BC: Community Housing Fund, which will be providing $553,000 in annual operating funding.

The ministry said the building, mxitp Cedar Lane Apartments, refers to cedar in the Okanagan language, honouring local culture and environment.

“Both local residents and those who support our tourism industry desperately need affordable housing," said Osoyoos Mayor Sue McKortoff, in a press release.

"Osoyoos Indian Band’s and BC Housing’s work to complete and open Cedar Lane Apartments is greatly appreciated and benefits us all.”

Each unit will have a private outdoor space, a balcony or patio, and a heat pump system. Shared amenities include a community gathering space, children’s play area, community garden, outdoor seating areas, central laundry and bike and scooter parking.

Additionally, some units are wheelchair accessible.

OIB's nonprofit Wolf Creek Housing Society will own and operate mxitp Cedar Lane Apartments.

The Canada-British Columbia Bilateral Agreement under the National Housing Strategy provided $1.7 million and OIB land equity amounted to $784,000.