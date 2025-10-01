Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos Fire Rescue conducts late night rope rescue operation after crash on Highway 3
Rope rescue off Hwy 3
Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue
Osoyoos Fire Rescue truck.
Osoyoos firefighters spent Tuesday night helping four patients up an embankment after a crash off Highway 3.
Osoyoos Fire Rescue said they were called to the accident at 9:16 p.m. and firefighters prepared for a rope rescue operation upon arrival.
Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded to the emergency call.
"We would like to thank the BCEHS and RCMP crews who attended," they added in their social media post.
Osoyoos Fire Rescue crews returned home at 11:20 p.m.
No further details on the crash or possible injuries were provided.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Warmest year on recordOkanagan - 11:33 am
- Free bus passes for youthPenticton - 11:15 am
- Will BC go to polls in 2026?BC - 11:14 am
- Trump urges flexibility United States - 11:10 am
- $245K ticket found in pursePenticton - 11:06 am
Real Estate
1075 Sunset Drive
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$450,000
more details
1 bedrooms 1 baths
$450,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net