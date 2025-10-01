Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Fire Rescue conducts late night rope rescue operation after crash on Highway 3

Rope rescue off Hwy 3

Photo: Osoyoos Fire Rescue Osoyoos Fire Rescue truck.

Osoyoos firefighters spent Tuesday night helping four patients up an embankment after a crash off Highway 3.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue said they were called to the accident at 9:16 p.m. and firefighters prepared for a rope rescue operation upon arrival.

Two trucks and 10 firefighters responded to the emergency call.

"We would like to thank the BCEHS and RCMP crews who attended," they added in their social media post.

Osoyoos Fire Rescue crews returned home at 11:20 p.m.

No further details on the crash or possible injuries were provided.