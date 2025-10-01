Oliver/Osoyoos News

Multiple people injured after major crash that closed Hwy 97 through Oliver

Injuries from major crash

Photo: Les Dewer Crash closes part of Highway 97 Tuesday night

UPDATE: Oct.1, 10:36 a.m.

A three-vehicle crash involving a demo-model fire truck closed Highway 97 for several hours on Tuesday.

Oliver Fire Department spokesperson Rob Graham said their crews were called out to the intersection of Highway 97 and Road 1 for a crash involving the fire truck with one vehicle that had been impacted and pinched underneath the back end of it, and a minivan that had hit the back end of that vehicle.

"There was a demo fire truck, not one of our fire trucks," he said. "So when we arrived, we ended up with two patients in the middle vehicle, the white vehicle, that did require some medical attention."

EHS was on scene and deemed it necessary to bring in a medevac helicopter for one of the patients.

Graham said details on the extent of the injuries are not known.

"Everybody was assessed by ambulance and then transported or cleared from there," he added.

The highway was cleared by Oliver Fire a few hours later and left with RCMP.

UPDATE: Sep. 30, 5:20 p.m.

Highway 97 remains closed in both directions between Road 2 and Road 1 for 0.5 km (Oliver to 1 km south of Oliver).

A detour is in effect along Road 1 and Road 2.

Next update time set for 8 p.m.

ORIGINAL: Sep. 30, 4:27 p.m.

The Oliver Fire Department is on scene at a major crash along Highway 97 on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident has shut down Hwy 97 at Road 1.

Travellers are advised to use alternative routes, such as taking Road 1 to Road 2, or Black Sage Road.

The cause of the crash and possible injuries to the drivers are unknown at this time.