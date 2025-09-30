Oliver/Osoyoos News

OIB member designs Oliver's orange banners for Truth and Reconciliation Day

Banners honour OIB

Photo: Town of Oliver McKinney Road orange crosswalk with designer Mitch Anderson in the background.

The member of the Osoyoos Indian Band who helped design Oliver's orange crosswalk also designed banners the town is displaying for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

Mitch Anderson is the designer and is a Town of Oliver staff member.

Last year, Anderson created the feather stencils for the McKinney Road cross walk for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This year, his design tradition continues.

"We invite everyone to reflect, learn, and take part in reconciliation efforts in our community and beyond," the town said on social media.