Beautiful photo of Vaseux Lake in OK Falls from above
An island on Vaseux Lake
Photo: Robert Brunet Aerials
Vaseux Lake.
A South Okanagan aerial photographer took a breathtaking photo of Vaseux Lake and the McIntyre Bluff.
On Saturday, Robert Brunet Aerials shared the nature image to Okanagan Life Facebook group.
The shot was taken from the centre of the lake, featuring a small island on the lake and the McIntyre Bluff in the background. The post earned hundreds of likes with one person pointing out a house or structure on the island.
To see the full image and other photos from Robert Brunet Aerials, click here.
