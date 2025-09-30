282077
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives hosts free Poppy Project

Get crafty, make a poppy

Sarah Crookall - Sep 29, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 575178

Get crafty with the Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives with its annual free poppy crochet workshop.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, the museum will be hosting the Poppy Project in creating a million poppy banner for Remembrance Day.

"During this two hour class you will learn to crochet a poppy to add to the Remembrance Day banner displayed at the November 11 Ceremony at Sonora Centre in Osoyoos," reads a museum social media post.

Supplies will be provided.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

277175