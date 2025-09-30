Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives hosts free Poppy Project

Get crafty, make a poppy

Photo: Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives Poppy Project 2024.

Get crafty with the Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives with its annual free poppy crochet workshop.

On Saturday, Oct. 4, the museum will be hosting the Poppy Project in creating a million poppy banner for Remembrance Day.

"During this two hour class you will learn to crochet a poppy to add to the Remembrance Day banner displayed at the November 11 Ceremony at Sonora Centre in Osoyoos," reads a museum social media post.

Supplies will be provided.