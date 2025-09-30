Oliver/Osoyoos News
Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives hosts free Poppy Project
Get crafty, make a poppy
Photo: Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives
Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives Poppy Project 2024.
Get crafty with the Osoyoos and District Museum and Archives with its annual free poppy crochet workshop.
On Saturday, Oct. 4, the museum will be hosting the Poppy Project in creating a million poppy banner for Remembrance Day.
"During this two hour class you will learn to crochet a poppy to add to the Remembrance Day banner displayed at the November 11 Ceremony at Sonora Centre in Osoyoos," reads a museum social media post.
Supplies will be provided.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Trump asked to 'collaborate'Venezuela - 7:25 pm
- 100 Mile ER closed Monday100 Mile House - 7:10 pm
- Cubans killed in VenezuelaVenezuela - 6:32 pm
- Water repairs MondayEnderby - 6:00 pm
- Water fees rise in VavenbyKamloops - 6:00 pm
Real Estate
9829 Crimson Road
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
4 bedrooms 4 baths
$924,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Kazu (bonded With Boyzee) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2026 Castanet.net