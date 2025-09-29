Yellow fish near Osoyoos storm drains honour waterways
Yellow fish appear in town
Yellow fish appeared along many Osoyoos storm drains honouring the world's waterways over the weekend.
On Sunday, volunteers with the Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society celebrated World Rivers Day by painting yellow fish beside town storm drains.
"Protecting our lake and educating the public is our mandate of our society," said the society in a blog post.
"Yellow fish by storm drains are a subtle reminder to avoid dumping dangerous chemicals, etc. in the drains."
World Rivers Day honours the world's waterways by increasing public awareness about them and encouraging stewardship.
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society thanked its volunteers: Darlene Hovind, Verla Anderson, Barb Chipperfield, Althea Raum, Bob Sherwood, David Jenkins and Birgit Arnstein.
