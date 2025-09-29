Warriors of Truth Youth Hockey Game honours Truth and Reconciliation Day in Oliver
Hockey for orange shirt day
Celebrate National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a special youth hockey face off in Oliver.
From 12 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, the Syilx Sharp Shooters hockey club will play South Okanagan Minor Hockey League for the Warriors of Truth Youth Hockey Game.
Kids aged 8 to 12 will be hitting the ice. Cash concession is available with proceeds going to the Indian Residential School Survivors Society.
Ahead of the game, viewers can join Oliver & District Recreation and the Osoyoos Indian Band on a walk to the Oliver and District Arena at 11:15 a.m.
"All are welcome to meet at the Osoyoos Indian Band Administration Office under the Hat and walk together down to the arena for an opening ceremony," reads the event post.
"We are lucky to have this opportunity to bring together local and travelling athletes and members of our community to share our mutual passion for sport and community, it is important to us that each person that passes through our doors knows that Every Child Matters."
