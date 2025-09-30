281457
Oliver councillor elected as third vice president by UBCM

Sarah Crookall - Sep 30, 2025 / 12:26 pm | Story: 574958

Oliver councillor Aimee Grice has been elected as the third vice president of the Union of BC Municipalities.

In a Friday social media post, the Town of Oliver celebrated her election.

"Her leadership and dedication to the Town of Oliver and the broader BC community continue to shine," the town said.

Grice has been an active and celebrated member of municipal groups.

Earlier in May, the councillor was awarded with a certificate of life membership by Southern Interior Local Government Association for her former role as president.

