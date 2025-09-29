Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos closures for Truth and Reconciliation Day

Facilities closed Tuesday

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Osoyoos.

The Town of Osoyoos is notifying residents most town facilities will be closed for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.

On Tuesday, all facilities will be closed except the Sun Bowl Arena, which will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"For sewer and water emergencies, please contact Operational Services emergency line at 250-498-7676," reads a public notice.

All town service will reopen Wednesday, Oct. 1.