BC Wildfire Service say spot fire near Oliver's Mount Baldy 'being held'

Photo: BCWS BCWS responding to a spot sized wildfire near Mt. Baldy

UPDATE: 6:48 p.m.

BC Wildfire confirms the spot-sized wildfire near Baldy Mountain is 'being held'.

The wildfire is listed at 0.3 hectares in size.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL: 4:28 p.m.

A spot-sized wildfire has been discovered near Badly Mountain, east of the main road near Wapiti Creek.

The fire was discovered on Saturday afternoon and is classified as out of control.

BC Wildfire Service said the blaze is currently less than a hectare in size

Castanet will update this story if more information becomes available.