Oliver’s Organic Waste Program sees challenges with residents contaminating 40% of the material

Work to diverting compostable material out of regular garbage is not going well in Oliver, as the town reported seeing significant issues with their organic waste program on Friday.

According to the town, a recent audits showed that 40 per cent of the material placed in green lid carts is contaminated with items that do not belong in compost.

"When contamination occurs, it undermines the program and risks sending otherwise compostable materials back into the landfill. Currently, staff at the landfill are manually separating contaminates which is time consuming and not sustainable," they said in the news release.

The program being used is the same utilized by more than four million people across the province.

Common contaminates found in Oliver’s green lid carts include:

Diapers

Pet Waste and Cat Litter

Vape Pens

Weed Killer Containers

Plastic and “Compostable Bags” (that contain plant-based plastics)

Sanitary Products

Glass

Tin Cans

Allowable organic waste:

Food scraps (fruit, vegetables, cheese, bread, meat, bones, egg shells, etc.)

Yard waste (grass clippings, leaves, flowers, pine needles and cones)

Food Soiled Paper (napkins, paper plates, coffee filters, greasy cardboard pizza boxes (non-waxed or plastic coated))

Natural fiber-lined bags (paper bags, cellulose lined paper bags, newspaper)

Wood Products (wood shavings, wooden popsicle sticks, wood skewers and wood toothpicks)

Heading forward, the town said Waste Connections has contracted with Prairie Robotics to install cameras in collection trucks.

"These cameras use AI technology to identify contaminates by property and capture photos to document any noncompliance. Additionally, there may be inspections of carts at the curb."

Noncompliance fines will soon be implemented, and residents are encouraged to be mindful to avoid them.

"We need your help to get back on track. By following the Organic Waste Programs guidelines and keeping contamination out of the green lid carts, you play an important role in protecting our environment and extending the life of our landfill."

Residents are asked to review the Organic Waste Program online here.