Oliver/Osoyoos News

Yoga and wellness hub with oxygen bar opens in Osoyoos

Hub for yoga, wellness

Photo: Sarah Crookall Boostoyoos co-owner Alysha Harker with "Pumpkin Spice Up Your Life" heath smoothie.

A unique yoga and wellness hub recently opened in Osoyoos, complete with a Las Vegas-inspired oxygen bar.

"Boostoyoos was created as a wellness hub for Osoyoos," said Alysha Harker, Boostoyoos co-owner.

Harker opened the business with her friends Ryan and Jess at 8111 Main Street at the beginning of August.

"We didn't really have anything that was super healthy [in Osoyoos], and we were always looking for that healthy consistency, and that just wasn't here."

Harker has been building businesses since she was 13 years old, but this one is more of a personal passion project.

"Just because we all wanted this in our lives. It was a very selfish thing, meaning that we needed it for ourselves, but we also wanted to share the love."

From travelling the world, the co-owners decided to bring health-conscious elements they found in other cities. For example, oxygen bars are popular in Las Vegas.

"We brought it in for hangovers, because Osoyoos is quite the party town in the summertime," Harker said, laughing.

"But as we started to do all this research about it, we discovered all these amazing benefits to health. So, if you have a really hard workout, it helps restore and repair muscles. It's also amazing for stress, anxiety, and depression, energy."

Customers can pick aroma therapy selections from four different machines through a nasal cannula. Boostoyoos also offers eye masks and devices with music for more relaxing sessions.

The 90s-themed smoothie and food bar is stocked with healthy ingredients, sourced with local fruit whenever possible. Wraps and paninis are also available, with sushi coming soon.

Additionally, Boostoyoos is home to a yoga room called The Breathing Room, which also functions as a workout and meeting room.

"The design was really, really important to me. [We have a] flowy ceiling, so that when you're doing yoga, you're not just looking at a hard surface. You're thinking of breathing and the air flow," Harker said.

"The rocks [in the room] were all collected from the Similkameen River to enhance energy."

Harker added that The Breathing Room is a safe space, that can also offer accountability.

"So many people are so scared to go to the gym, because they don't know how to use the equipment, maybe they're feeling insecure about their bodies," she said.

"And here it's just a safe space. You can come in be alone, but have a commitment of going to the gym and still have the ability to do your own workout as well."

Looking ahead, the wellness hub will be having a haunted house walk-through during Trick or Treat on Main Street for Halloween.

To view Boostoyoos yoga schedule and to reserve a spot, click here.