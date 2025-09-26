Oliver/Osoyoos News

B.C. doctor and author leads program on lifestyle health in Osoyoos

Boosting health via lifestyle

Photo: Contributed Dr. Ernest Brake

A B.C. doctor and author will be giving a lifestyle-based health program in Osoyoos Friday.

At 6:30 p.m., Dr. Ernest Brake will be presenting his "Running on Full Power" program, featuring lifestyle habits to help reduce risk of disease at the root cause at the Osoyoos Seniors Centre.

Brake is the author of The Full Power Plan, researcher, and speaker on personal growth and lifestyle medicine.

"I've heard him speak many times, and he's a very dynamic speaker and very motivational, because a lot of people just don't know where to kind of start with this," Betty Steinke, presentation organizer, said.

"Your doctor says eat healthy. But what does that mean?"

The event will include a copy of The Full Power Plan book and workbook.

"We're going to be doing some cooking classes [...] He talks about overcoming self sabotaging behaviours," Steinke added.

Running on Full Power schedule:

Sept. 26 & 27, 6:30-8 p.m.

Sept 28, 4-7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 & Oct. 1, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 3 & 4, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 5, 4-7:30 pm.

Oct. 7 & 8, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 10 & 11, 6:30-8 p.m.

Oct. 12, 5:30-8 p.m.

To register for Running on Full Power in Osoyoos, contact Steinke at 604-250-8570 or [email protected].