276078
279148
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Oliver public works changes grass mowing schedule at cemetery

Cemetery mowing changes

Sarah Crookall - Sep 25, 2025 / 3:25 pm | Story: 574451

The Town of Oliver has changed the mowing schedule at the town cemetery to Wednesdays.

In a Thursday public notice, the public works department notified the public, asking people to "please remove all cut flowers, wreaths, artificial flowers and ornaments from graves by Tuesday each week to allow for mowing."

As of Oct. 1, the change will be in effect.

"Cemetery staff will remove any remaining items prior to mowing and place them on storage racks on the north side of the cemetery shed, or in bins along the road edge," added the town.

"If unclaimed after a period of two months they will be disposed of as per Cemetery Bylaw 1381."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

249475


279648
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255736


Real Estate
5203065
141-3400 Wilson Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$645,000
more details
249475






Send us your News Tips!




South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Griz
Griz South Okanagan BC SPCA >


272790


278214
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
274247
281208