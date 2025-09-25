Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver public works changes grass mowing schedule at cemetery

Photo: Town of Oliver Town of Oliver changes cemetery mowing to Wednesdays.

The Town of Oliver has changed the mowing schedule at the town cemetery to Wednesdays.

In a Thursday public notice, the public works department notified the public, asking people to "please remove all cut flowers, wreaths, artificial flowers and ornaments from graves by Tuesday each week to allow for mowing."

As of Oct. 1, the change will be in effect.

"Cemetery staff will remove any remaining items prior to mowing and place them on storage racks on the north side of the cemetery shed, or in bins along the road edge," added the town.

"If unclaimed after a period of two months they will be disposed of as per Cemetery Bylaw 1381."