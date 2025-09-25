Oliver/Osoyoos News
Photos: Osoyoos' Wine Country Racing Association announces winners from weekend races
Car race winners
Photo: Pat Parenteau
WCRA Sept. 21, 2025.
Osoyoos' Wine Country Racing Association has announced winners of last weekend's drag races.
On Sept. 21, 50 racers competed in side-by-side eigth-mile racing at the Richter Pass Motorplex, located at the Osoyoos Airport.
"We extend our sincere appreciation to the spectators, sponsors, and racers whose continued support has been instrumental to the success of the Wine Country Racing Association over the past 19 years," said David Sabyan, WCRA director.
WCRA Sept. 21 race results (# Driver, location, car, sponsors):
Sportsmen
- 1st #71 NEIL KENNEY, SALMON ARM, 1971 DUSTER, MY WIFE AND 2 OLD FARTS
- 2nd #126 GLENN TAYLOR, OSOYOOS, 1990 MUSTANG, SILVER DOLLAR RACING
Pro
- 1st #6530 STUART TOWN, SUMMERLAND, 1977 VEGA, THE BREAD & CHEESE FOOD TRUCK IN SUMMERLAND
- 2nd #54 NICK BARNETT, VERNON, 1970 DODGE DART, TRAIL TIRE
Super Pro
- 1st #347 GARY SCHILLE OSOYOOS 1969 CHEV CAMARO, OK TIRE & SHORTY'S CUSTOMS
- 2nd #169 VICTOR KIENAS, GRAND FORKS, 1983 CHEV CAVALIER
Bike & Sled
- 1st #45 JOHN THEORET, PRINCE ALBERT SASK, 2019 KTM 390 DUKE
Jr Dragster
- 1st #509 CARSON ALMAA,S ENDERBY, SWIZTER, DETONATORS
- 2nd #165 KOEHYN WILLIAMSON, ENDERBY, JR DRAGSTER, WILLIAMSON AUTOMOTIVE
Best Reaction Time
- Closest to 0.500: 0.503, #555 DEBRA DALTON, CASTLEGAR, 1979 IMPALA, GRIMY AUTO
The next WCRA race event is Oct. 5, making it the final event of the year.
