Photos: Osoyoos' Wine Country Racing Association announces winners from weekend races

Osoyoos' Wine Country Racing Association has announced winners of last weekend's drag races.

On Sept. 21, 50 racers competed in side-by-side eigth-mile racing at the Richter Pass Motorplex, located at the Osoyoos Airport.

"We extend our sincere appreciation to the spectators, sponsors, and racers whose continued support has been instrumental to the success of the Wine Country Racing Association over the past 19 years," said David Sabyan, WCRA director.

WCRA Sept. 21 race results (# Driver, location, car, sponsors):

Sportsmen

1st #71 NEIL KENNEY, SALMON ARM, 1971 DUSTER, MY WIFE AND 2 OLD FARTS

2nd #126 GLENN TAYLOR, OSOYOOS, 1990 MUSTANG, SILVER DOLLAR RACING

Pro

1st #6530 STUART TOWN, SUMMERLAND, 1977 VEGA, THE BREAD & CHEESE FOOD TRUCK IN SUMMERLAND

2nd #54 NICK BARNETT, VERNON, 1970 DODGE DART, TRAIL TIRE

Super Pro

1st #347 GARY SCHILLE OSOYOOS 1969 CHEV CAMARO, OK TIRE & SHORTY'S CUSTOMS

2nd #169 VICTOR KIENAS, GRAND FORKS, 1983 CHEV CAVALIER

Bike & Sled

1st #45 JOHN THEORET, PRINCE ALBERT SASK, 2019 KTM 390 DUKE

Jr Dragster

1st #509 CARSON ALMAA,S ENDERBY, SWIZTER, DETONATORS

2nd #165 KOEHYN WILLIAMSON, ENDERBY, JR DRAGSTER, WILLIAMSON AUTOMOTIVE

Best Reaction Time

Closest to 0.500: 0.503, #555 DEBRA DALTON, CASTLEGAR, 1979 IMPALA, GRIMY AUTO

The next WCRA race event is Oct. 5, making it the final event of the year.