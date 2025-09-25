Oliver/Osoyoos News

The Spiderwick Chronicles comes to Osoyoos for free youth night

Free popcorn and a movie

Photo: Sarah Crookall The Spiderwick Chronicles to be screened at the Sonora Community Centre Oct. 3 for TGIF Youth Night.

The Town of Osoyoos is bringing another free movie night to the Sonora Community Centre in October.

On Oct. 3, TGIF Youth Night returns to the gym with The Spiderwick Chronicles.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is a book-adapted fantasy film about a boy who stumbles upon an old field guide that depicts a world full of magical creatures.

Free popcorn is available for attendees.

Viewers are reminded to bring warm attire as the gym can get cold.