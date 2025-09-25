Oliver/Osoyoos News
The Spiderwick Chronicles comes to Osoyoos for free youth night
Free popcorn and a movie
Photo: Sarah Crookall
The Spiderwick Chronicles to be screened at the Sonora Community Centre Oct. 3 for TGIF Youth Night.
The Town of Osoyoos is bringing another free movie night to the Sonora Community Centre in October.
On Oct. 3, TGIF Youth Night returns to the gym with The Spiderwick Chronicles.
The Spiderwick Chronicles is a book-adapted fantasy film about a boy who stumbles upon an old field guide that depicts a world full of magical creatures.
Free popcorn is available for attendees.
Viewers are reminded to bring warm attire as the gym can get cold.
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
