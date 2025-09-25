276078
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

The Spiderwick Chronicles comes to Osoyoos for free youth night

Free popcorn and a movie

Sarah Crookall - Sep 25, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 574277

The Town of Osoyoos is bringing another free movie night to the Sonora Community Centre in October.

On Oct. 3, TGIF Youth Night returns to the gym with The Spiderwick Chronicles.

The Spiderwick Chronicles is a book-adapted fantasy film about a boy who stumbles upon an old field guide that depicts a world full of magical creatures.

Free popcorn is available for attendees.

Viewers are reminded to bring warm attire as the gym can get cold.

