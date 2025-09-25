Two Osoyoos establishments fought in a pickle competition against childhood cancer
Pickle competition results in
Two Osoyoos establishments pulled in over $1,000 in a pickle — competition, that is — over the weekend.
From Sept. 9 to 21, Gino’s Coffee House and Barn Owl Eatery duked it out, allowing customers to support Gino's annual fight against childhood cancer by purchasing a pickle at each respective destination for $2.
"Gino’s Pickles raised an incredible $540.25," said Gino’s Coffee House in a social media post.
"Barn Owl Eatery raised a generous $403.85 — and the amazing owners, Megan and Jav, are matching that amount, bringing their total donation to $807.70!"
All of the funds raised will be donated to the Micheal Cuccione Foundation, in honour of Gino, the late husband of Gino's Coffee House owner Arielle DeRos.
On Sunday, the cafe held its second annual Gino's Legacy Fundraiser, a full day event, in honour of Gino who was diagnosed with a brain tumour at age six and passed away in 2023.
"Together, we’ve made a real impact. Thanks to all who donated, shared, and cheered us on," added Gino's Coffee House.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Rail trail ready workshopsSicamous - 7:00 pm
- Crews at water main breakVernon - 6:51 pm
- Survey open until Jan. 18Kamloops - 6:00 pm
- A ‘vindictive’ prosecution?United States - 5:36 pm
- No Meat Factory suedKelowna - 5:29 pm
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$999,888
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Piglet #17 South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices