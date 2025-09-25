Oliver/Osoyoos News

Two Osoyoos establishments fought in a pickle competition against childhood cancer

Pickle competition results in

Photo: Gino's Coffee House (Facebook) Gino’s Coffee House and Barn Owl Eatery hold pickle competition to raise money for cancer research.

Two Osoyoos establishments pulled in over $1,000 in a pickle — competition, that is — over the weekend.

From Sept. 9 to 21, Gino’s Coffee House and Barn Owl Eatery duked it out, allowing customers to support Gino's annual fight against childhood cancer by purchasing a pickle at each respective destination for $2.

"Gino’s Pickles raised an incredible $540.25," said Gino’s Coffee House in a social media post.

"Barn Owl Eatery raised a generous $403.85 — and the amazing owners, Megan and Jav, are matching that amount, bringing their total donation to $807.70!"

All of the funds raised will be donated to the Micheal Cuccione Foundation, in honour of Gino, the late husband of Gino's Coffee House owner Arielle DeRos.

On Sunday, the cafe held its second annual Gino's Legacy Fundraiser, a full day event, in honour of Gino who was diagnosed with a brain tumour at age six and passed away in 2023.

"Together, we’ve made a real impact. Thanks to all who donated, shared, and cheered us on," added Gino's Coffee House.