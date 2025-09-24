Oliver/Osoyoos News

Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre sends a message for Orange Shirt Day

Coyote wears orange shirt

Photo: Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre (Facebook) Senklip at Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre.

Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre is encouraging listening and learning for Orange Shirt Day this month.

In a social media post Tuesday, Nk'Mip's coyote character Senklip was reminding people about National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt day on Sept. 30.

"On Orange Shirt Day, we remember the children who were taken from their families to residential schools. Many never came home," Senklip said.

"Those who did carried heavy stories that ripple through our communities to this day. For us as syilx Okanagan people, this is not just history. It is living memory that touches our families, our lands, and our hearts.

"We honour the survivors, the ones who spoke their truths with courage, and we honour those who could not. Their voices guide us toward healing and remind us that every child matters."

Nk'Mip Desert Cultural Centre recommended the following ways to stand with syilx Okanagan people:

Wear orange as a sign of remembrance and respect.

Attend Orange Shirt Day gatherings in your community.

Learn about the true history of this land and the strength of Indigenous Nations.

Listen to the stories survivors have carried.

Support Indigenous artists, language revitalization, and community programs.

Walk gently with understanding and kindness on this path of reconciliation.

"At the Nk’Mip Desert Cultural Centre we carry these teachings so that the land, the stories, and the next generations will always remember."