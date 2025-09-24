Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos organizations continue longtime Share the Spirit Christmas program

Christmas spirit goes on

Photo: Rotary Club of Osoyoos (Facebook) Rotary Club of Osoyoos Christmas volunteering.

Two Osoyoos organizations will be taking over the Share the Spirit Christmas program this year.

The Rotary Club of Osoyoos and Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre will be succeeding the Kiwanis Club of Osoyoos' nearly 20-year program, providing gifts and food to families during Christmas.

“The Kiwanis Club has organized the program since 2006 but as our membership is aging and has dwindled in recent years, it has become impossible to continue the program as in the past, so it is time to pass the responsibility to the Rotary Club of Osoyoos and Desert Sun,” said Donna Kelso, Share the Spirit Christmas organizer, in a press release.

Individuals, families and businesses are able to sponsor families through the program.

“It’s all about helping those in the community who don’t have a lot and ensuring they will be able to enjoy a happy and enjoyable Christmas together," Kelso said.

"Our members enjoyed doing this over the years and helped so many families have a brighter Christmas. It is something the whole community supports, and we feel confident it will continue under the stewardship of this new partnership."

Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre will be using existing infrastructure to identify recipients.

“We are very honoured and happy to continue the work of the Kiwanis Club under this new arrangement. In ways so hard to measure, the Kiwanis Club members have made their impact on hundreds of families over the years,” said Marieze Tarr, executive director of Desert Sun, in the press release.

Kelso approached the Rotary Club of Osoyoos when the Kiwanis said it would be looking for a successor.

“We felt it was important that The Share the Spirit Christmas program continue to benefit needy families in the community and looked to partner with Desert Sun as a way of building on the work of the Kiwanis members. It is a great example of collaboration all around,” said Valerie Rasmussen, Rotary Club of Osoyoos president.

Gifts from the Smitty’s Toys for Tots to Teens drive will later be distributed by Desert Sun.

Sponsorships and donations can be make through Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre in Osoyoos. Donations can also be made to the Rotary Club of Osoyoos.