Osoyoos third quarter utility bills due early October
Utility bills due soon
Photo: Sarah Crookall
Osoyoos sign.
Osoyoos residents can expect utility payments to be due the first week of October.
On Oct. 3, third quarter bills will be due since the town implemented quarterly billing this year.
Outstanding balances will be subject to a 10 per cent financial penalty, the town said in a Monday press release.
Those who have yet to receive a utility bill are asked to contact the municipality.
Payment can be made in person at Town Hall, through a financial institution, or e-transfer. Town hall has more information on e-transfers.
To receive electronic billing from the Town of Osoyoos, click here.
