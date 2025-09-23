Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Osoyoos opens community funding applications

Community grants available

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Osoyoos.

The Town of Osoyoos has opened applications for a couple of community enhancement funding programs.

The Community Service Grant Program is available for non-profit organizations and community groups, and the Resort Municipality Initiative - Visitor Activity Enhancement Funding is available for projects that enhance visitor activity.

Those interested in receiving funding can now fill out applications online, or paper copies are also available at Town Hall or the Sonora Community Centre.

Applications are due by Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m. The town will consider which grants are awarded at a later date.



For more information on the community funding opportunities, click here.