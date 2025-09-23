281205
272981
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Town of Osoyoos opens community funding applications

Community grants available

Sarah Crookall - Sep 23, 2025 / 3:09 pm | Story: 574006

The Town of Osoyoos has opened applications for a couple of community enhancement funding programs.

The Community Service Grant Program is available for non-profit organizations and community groups, and the Resort Municipality Initiative - Visitor Activity Enhancement Funding is available for projects that enhance visitor activity.

Those interested in receiving funding can now fill out applications online, or paper copies are also available at Town Hall or the Sonora Community Centre.

Applications are due by Oct. 31 at 4:30 p.m. The town will consider which grants are awarded at a later date.

For more information on the community funding opportunities, click here.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
Post a Comment


More Oliver/Osoyoos News

279605


274425
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
280131


Real Estate
5213363
#704, 1947 Underhill Street
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,000
more details
279605






Send us your News Tips!


271979


South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet

Amira
Amira South Okanagan BC SPCA >


281033


278336
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
281129
281028