Oliver/Osoyoos News

FortisBC to hold more Public Safety Power Shutoff policy open houses in Hedley and Midway

Photo: Sarah Crookall FortisBC truck.

FortisBC is holding additional open houses in Hedley and Midway regarding its controversial Public Safety Power Shutoff policy.

Earlier in the spring of this year, the utility company introduced the policy saying the additional wildfire protection would proactively shut off power in selected areas to "reduce potential ignition sources during periods of extreme wildfire risk and high sustained wind speeds" during summer months.



The plan is slated for mostly rural areas in the Okanagan-Similkameen and surrounding regions.

Various officials, including Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne and Boundary-Similkameen MLA Donegal Wilson, voiced "strong opposition" to the plan saying it would leave some communities vulnerable without power access.

After pushback, the British Columbia Utilities Commission ordered FortisBC to suspend the rollout of its Public Safety Power Shutoff policy while it conducted a review.

In a press release Tuesday, FortisBC said people would be able to ask questions about the PSPS policy in October.

"It is also seeking information from residents and local governments about their communities’ needs related to critical infrastructure that should be considered prior to initiation of a PSPS event," FortisBC added in the press release.

Organizers said project team members will be available to provide information, but there will be no formal presentation to "ensure members of the public can drop in at a time."

The utility company previously held open houses in Greenwood, Keremeos, and Princeton regarding the plan in June.

The October open houses are scheduled as follows:

Hedley

Oct. 14 - 3 to 6 p.m.: Chuchuwayha Community Hall, Highway 3 at Snazaist Road.

Midway

Oct. 15 - 3 to 6 p.m.: Midway Social Centre, 541 Seventh Avenue.

For more information on the PSPS policy, click here.