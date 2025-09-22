Oliver/Osoyoos News

Stompin' good time as Wine Capital Weekend wrapped up in Oliver

Photo: Monique Tamminga Stompers in action at Festival of the Grape.

It was a stompin’ good time in Oliver on Sunday as thousands swirled, sipped, and savoured their way through the 26th annual Festival of the Grape at Oliver Community Park.

With blue skies breaking through the rain just after the opening ceremonies, the festival was buzzing with people, music and wine. According to Jennifer Busmann, executive director of the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association, this year was one for the books. “Across the board, it was just a great festival,” she said. “It’s really exciting that in our 26th year, it’s seeing huge growth.”

And the numbers back her up: the VIP section sold out, a record number of tickets were snapped up in advance, and a whopping 28 teams signed up for the wildly entertaining grape stomp. That’s a lot of feet in barrels!

For the second year in a row, the littlest stompers stole the show. Twelve teams of kids — some as young as four — got their feet sticky in the grape stomp, squishing their hearts out while the Oliver Fire Department stood by for splashy cleanups. And here's a fun fact: the kids actually out-stomped the adults in juice production during the three-minute stomp-off, confirmed Busmann.

Photo: Monique Tamminga Johnny, 5, stomps grapes at FoG in Oliver.

That’s not to say that the adults didn’t bring the costumes and enthusiasm with glitter fairies, witches, cowgirls, senior stompers and of course, the Babushka Queens who have been entering a team into the grape stomp since its inception and are yet to win, they say.

This year, the Babushkas entered a junior team as well.

A full tonne of grapes was once again generously donated by Nk’Mip Vineyards — a tradition that’s helped fuel the fun year after year.

Photo: Monique Tamminga Stompers racing to their positions!

The festival grounds were alive with the sights and sounds of community: children laughing at backyard games, families lining up at food trucks, and dozens of local wineries pouring their finest vintages as the bands and DJ kept everyone dancing.

What started as a small harvest celebration has grown into a world-class event. Just ask Danielle Hutton, co-owner and winemaker at Fairview Cellars: “To see how far this region has come in 26 years is pretty breathtaking,” she said. Guests came from across Canada, the U.S., Europe, and even New Zealand to raise a glass in Oliver.

And for the winemakers, many of whom are smack in the middle of harvest, the day offers a rare pause. “It’s 100 per cent worth it to be here and take that moment to watch people enjoy the fruits of our labour,” said Hutton. It’s also an opportunity for local winemakers to reconnect after the busyness of summer, she added.

Inside the VIP tent, lucky guests sipped curated flights while learning firsthand from the winemakers about Oliver’s unique terroir and winemaking process — straight from the people who bottle the magic.

But at its heart, the Festival of the Grape is about more than just wine.

“It’s about everything,” Hutton added. “It’s about everyone working together to make our community shine.”

And shine it did — from the teen ambassadors to the junior stompers, the local vendors to the seasoned winemakers. As the last grapes were squished and the final glasses raised, one thing was clear: Oliver knows how to throw a party.

The Festival of the Grape is made possible by an army of passionate volunteers and is part of the Wine Capital Weekend -- a 3-day event organized by Oliver Tourism Association with support from community partners. The weekend included the Kick Off Party at the District Wine Village featuring Glass Tiger, followed by the Cask and Keg festival and Beer Olympics on Saturday