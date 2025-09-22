Oliver/Osoyoos News

Drone brought in to search for Alberta dog missing in Oliver

Photo: Contributed A drone is helping for search for Touka, who has been missing in Oliver since Friday.

A drone is being used to try to track down a dog from Alberta that has gone missing in Oliver.

Touka’s owner was visiting Oliver for the Wine Capital Weekend when the dog escaped, panicked and went into survival mode. The search has been underway ever since.

Now a drone has been brought in to look for the pet from above. The operator of the drone posted to local social media groups to give residents a heads up.

“My team will be piloting a drone with thermal camera searching for a lost dog, beginning today,” said the post from Darren Sweet.

“I hold an Advanced RPAS (Drone) Certificate and aviation insurance, flying in full compliance with all regulations. We may be flying shortly after dark.”

He intends to search in the area near the river channel north of Park Drive.

Touka is a black German Shepherd-Husky cross. Anyone who spots her is asked not to call her or chase the dog, but instead phone 403-801-5958.