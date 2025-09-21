Kelowna's Homepage
Saturday, Dec 27
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

South Okanagan General Hospital's ER closed all day Sunday

ER closed all day

Nicholas Johansen - Sep 21, 2025 / 7:00 am | Story: 573625

Emergency health services in Oliver are once again unavailable Sunday.

Interior Health announced overnight that the emergency department at the South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Patients in the South Okanagan requiring emergency services will need to travel to Penticton instead, which is about 35 minutes away.

All other inpatient services will be available at the hospital in Oliver.

IH says people who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest facility.

The South Okanagan General Hospital has been dealing with staffing shortages for years, causing intermittent ER closures. This is the fifth time the hospital's ER has been closed this month alone.

