South Okanagan General Hospital's ER closed all day Sunday

Photo: Sarah Crookall South Okanagan General Hospital ER closed Sunday.

Emergency health services in Oliver are once again unavailable Sunday.

Interior Health announced overnight that the emergency department at the South Okanagan General Hospital will be closed from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Patients in the South Okanagan requiring emergency services will need to travel to Penticton instead, which is about 35 minutes away.

All other inpatient services will be available at the hospital in Oliver.

IH says people who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transport to the nearest facility.

The South Okanagan General Hospital has been dealing with staffing shortages for years, causing intermittent ER closures. This is the fifth time the hospital's ER has been closed this month alone.