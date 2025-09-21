Oliver/Osoyoos News

Sunshine, suds & serious fun: Cask and Keg Festival brings the party to Oliver

Sunshine, suds and fun

Photo: Monique Tamminga Tons of fun was had at the Cask and Keg competitions in Oliver.

Under the blazing Okanagan sun, Oliver’s 9th annual Cask and Keg Festival turned up the heat—and the hops.

Hundreds flocked to Oliver Community Park for a full day of sipping, laughing, and letting loose with local craft beer, cider, and spirits, all while soaking in good vibes, great tunes, and some good-natured competition.

The crowd was all smiles as live music set the tone and the legendary Beer Olympics had folks cheering, chuckling, and occasionally spilling. Competitors keg-rolled with gusto, raced beer-laden trays with wild determination and spillage, leapt and laughed through sack races, and gave it their all in the brand-new Stein-Holding Showdown—a test of sheer will, shaky arms, and impressive beer stamina.

Photo: Monique Tamminga Stamina was key at this Cask & Keg event!

The festival had a laid-back, country feel with hay bale seating, backyard games like cornhole and the hilarious toilet seat toss, plus a pop-up barber shop for anyone needing a fresh trim between pints.

“We’ve been blessed by the weather gods, and everyone’s having an amazing time,” said Sid Ruhland, founder of Firehall Brewery and one of the brains behind both Cask and Keg and the fan-favourite Beer Olympics. “This festival started as a small idea—just a way to bring people together to celebrate local craft makers—and it’s grown into something pretty special.”

That’s no exaggeration. The festival now draws guests from across the globe, with visitors from Florida to Washington, Ontario to Alberta descending on Oliver to celebrate local drinks and community spirit. And speaking of spirit—Sid, Jonah from Detonate Brewing, and Max from Cannery Brewery have launched a quirky new festival tradition: a no-shave challenge until Fest of Ale 2026, all to raise money for local charities.

In one of the day’s sweetest surprises, Canadian actor Yannick Bisson (yes, Murdoch himself!) joined the festival fun to celebrate his dad’s 80th birthday with a massive crew of friends and family from around the world—all in matching Hawaiian shirts with his dad’s face on them. “We wanted to do something local because we live here,” said Yannick’s mom Cynthia. “This festival is just so much fun—he’s having the best time.”

And who could blame him? Between the stein-holding suspense (shoutout to Jackie from Chilliwack and Neil from Lake Country for their iron arms), the non-stop entertainment, and the sense of community, the Cask and Keg Festival proved once again why it’s a can't-miss Okanagan tradition.

As Sid put it best: “The beer industry is a tight-knit community, especially with the economic challenges we’re all facing. Festivals like this remind us—we’re all in it together. Like Mike from Backroads Brewing says, ‘rising tides float all boats.’”

Cheers to that—and to many more years of beer, beards, and Cask and Keg.

The Cask and Keg is made possible by an army of passionate volunteers and is part of the Wine Capital Weekend -- a 3-day event organized by Oliver Tourism Association with support from community partners.

Photo: Monique Tamminga Games galore at Cask and Keg.

Sunday: Festival of the Grape

Now in its 26th year, Festival of the Grape is the crown jewel of Wine Capital Weekend. Over 4,500 people are expected to gather in Oliver Community Park to celebrate the South Okanagan harvest. There are hundreds of Oliver, Okanagan and B.C. wines to taste, a massive merchants’ market, food trucks, live music, and the wildly fun Grape Stomping Competition (bring your camera — it’s hilarious and so are the purple feet)

It’s totally family-friendly too, with a big kids’ zone (kids get in free) and plenty of non-alcoholic options. But let’s be honest — this one’s for the wine lovers who love a good party. The festival goes from noon to 5 p.m.

Sip, Savor, and Celebrate!

Upgrade your tickets and enjoy a curated VIP experience with library tastings from 10 wineries, complimentary food, and winemaker seminars.

Live Music and Entertainment!

Dance to live music, enjoy the energetic vibe, and explore the merchant marketplace with over 60 vendors offering unique goods and artisan products.

Grape Stomp Competition!

Gather your wackiest friends and register your team of three for the iconic Grape Stomp Competition, presented by the Oliver Osoyoos Winery Association. Get creative with your costumes and join in the fun, chaotic stomp that promises to be a highlight of the day. The Oliver Fire Department is there to hose you off!

Family Fun!

Bring the whole family and let the kids enjoy the interactive Kids Zone, complete with activities and entertainment to keep them happy and busy.

Meet the Winemakers!

As you sample a variety of wines, take the opportunity to meet the passionate winemakers and winery owners who craft these exceptional vintages.

There’s still time to be part of the festive fun. Get your tickets here.

This article was produced in partnership with Wine Capital Weekend