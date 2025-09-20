Oliver/Osoyoos News

Dancing with Glass Tiger: Wine Capital Weekend kicks off in style at the District Wine Village in Oliver

Kicked off with a blast!

Photo: Monique Tamminga Glass Tiger rocking out in Oliver.

If you’ve never been to a concert at Oliver’s District Wine Village — you are seriously missing out. In the warm Okanagan air, with the sunset melting behind the mountains, a glass of chilled rosé in hand, hundreds of people danced the night away as Canadian rock legends Glass Tiger lit up the night.

This was the Kick Off Party for Wine Capital Weekend, and wow — what a way to launch it.

From the moment you walk into the Village, it’s like stepping into a wine-lover’s dream. Around 14 boutique wineries, breweries, a cozy coffee/book shop, and even a bakery all circle around a gorgeous open-air plaza.

And then there’s the music.

When Glass Tiger took the stage, the entire plaza came alive. The acoustics at the wine village are second to none. Lead singer Alan Frew’s voice? Just as iconic as it was back in the ‘80s — yes, we all screamed the lyrics to My Song.

But the hits didn’t stop coming: Thin Red Line, Diamond Sun, I Will Be There – with that Scottish-Canadian rock sound that brings everyone to their feet. Slow it down with Someday and My Town and we were back at a high school sock hop.

For two solid hours, it was hit after hit, and it’s safe to say no one will forget them once they're gone—especially after Glass Tiger brought the entire crowd to their feet for a powerful encore of their chart-topping anthem, Don't Forget Me (When I'm Gone) where the adoring crowd sang back the chorus.

Pro tip: Get a seat on one of the winery patios — yes, there’s an infinity pool at the wineries with a front-row view of the stage. (Not saying we danced in the water, but… okay yes we did. Totally worth it.)

Pair the experience with gourmet selections from Wards Wine Country Kitchen that served up the most drool-worthy burgers and parmesan fries, perfectly paired with a crisp Sauvignon Blanc or a cold craft beer. Honestly, it’s impossible not to fall in love with the vibe here.

Delegates from the Town of Oliver’s Japanese sister city Bandai were also treated to the concert.

It was a great way to toast an incredible weekend to come that includes the Cask and Keg Festival on Saturday and the main event Festival of the Grape on Sunday – both at Oliver Community Park.

The Wine Capital Weekend is a 3-day event organized by Oliver Tourism Association with support from local volunteers and community partners.

Photo: Monique Tamminga Quite the party at Glass Tiger!

Wine Capital Weekend Continues… Here’s What’s Next:

Saturday: Cask and Keg Festival

The vibes keep rolling with the 9th annual Cask and Keg, where craft beer lovers unite for dozens of beer, cider and spirit tastings, gourmet food trucks, live music and — wait for it — the hilarious Beer Olympics. We’re talking keg lifting, tray full of beer relay races, and the new Stein-holding contest (can you hold a full litre of beer straight-armed longer than anyone else? Let’s find out! Attendees can still sign up for the events once they arrive at the festival information booth. The festival runs from 12-5 p.m. It not too late to grab your tickets to this party.

Get your tickets here.

Sunday: Festival of the Grape

Now in its 26th year, Festival of the Grape is the crown jewel of Wine Capital Weekend. Over 4,500 people gather in Oliver Community Park to celebrate the South Okanagan harvest. There are hundreds of Oliver, Okanagan and B.C. wines to taste, a massive merchants’ market, food trucks, live music, and the most fun ever Grape Stomping Competition (bring your camera — it’s hilarious and so are the purple feet)

It’s totally family-friendly too, with a big kids’ zone and plenty of non-alcoholic options. But let’s be honest — this one’s for the wine lovers who love a good party. There may be still time to hop on one of the party busses or shuttles in Penticton or Oliver. The festival runs from 12-5 p.m. It not too late to grab your tickets to this party.

Get your tickets here.

This article was produced in partnership with Wine Capital Weekend