Oliver/Osoyoos News

Wine Capital Weekend has arrived in the South Okanagan

Photo: Contributed Gneiss Wines.

Get ready South Okanagan - it is WIne Capital Weekend!

The fourth annual kick off party at the District Wine Village is already underway in Oliver, but there is so much more to discover throughout the weekend.

The Cask & Keg Festival, the Festival of the Grape and more are all on the menu.

For lovers of food, music and, of course, wine, there will be plenty on offer.

Castanet will be featuring the events all weekend long.

For those wishing to attend, click here for more information and tickets, plus information on shuttles to safely attend all the festivities.