Oliver/Osoyoos News

Drag racing event at Osoyoos Airport this weekend

Drag races at airport

Photo: Dam Hodson Drag racers descending on Osoyoos Airport.

Drag racers will be tackling a much-anticipated race in the South Okanagan this weekend.

Drivers will be showing off their engines at the Osoyoos Airport Sept. 21.

The race schedule is as follows:

9 a.m.: Gates open

9 to 10:30 a.m.: Driver registration

10 a.m. to noon: Time trials

1 to 4 p.m.: Eliminations

The races will be a 1/8 mile side-by-side competition.

Spectators are welcome, and a concession will be available.