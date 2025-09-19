Kelowna's Homepage
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Drag racing event at Osoyoos Airport this weekend

Drag races at airport

Chelsea Powrie - Sep 19, 2025 / 2:00 pm | Story: 573202

Drag racers will be tackling a much-anticipated race in the South Okanagan this weekend.

Drivers will be showing off their engines at the Osoyoos Airport Sept. 21.

The race schedule is as follows:

  • 9 a.m.: Gates open
  • 9 to 10:30 a.m.: Driver registration
  • 10 a.m. to noon: Time trials
  • 1 to 4 p.m.: Eliminations

The races will be a 1/8 mile side-by-side competition.

Spectators are welcome, and a concession will be available.

View Comments (2)


