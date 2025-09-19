Oliver/Osoyoos News
Drag racing event at Osoyoos Airport this weekend
Drag races at airport
Drag racers will be tackling a much-anticipated race in the South Okanagan this weekend.
Drivers will be showing off their engines at the Osoyoos Airport Sept. 21.
The race schedule is as follows:
- 9 a.m.: Gates open
- 9 to 10:30 a.m.: Driver registration
- 10 a.m. to noon: Time trials
- 1 to 4 p.m.: Eliminations
The races will be a 1/8 mile side-by-side competition.
Spectators are welcome, and a concession will be available.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
RECENT STORIES
- Blizzard hits East CoastNewfoundland - 1:00 pm
- Cozy local sips and readsThompson-Okanagan - 12:00 pm
- Red Robin closed until 2026Kamloops - 12:00 pm
- Sugar can be addictiveThe Okanagan Naturopath - 11:00 am
- Kelowna's most wantedCrime Stoppers - 10:00 am
Real Estate
201,600 Sarsons Road
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$569,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Hope South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices
© 2025 Castanet.net