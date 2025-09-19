281223
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Vancouver Canucks Alumni hold autograph signing and game in Osoyoos

Meet Canucks Alumni

Sarah Crookall - Sep 19, 2025 / 4:00 am | Story: 573142

Former members of the Vancouver Canucks will be in Osoyoos ahead of a game over the weekend.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Canucks Alumni will be available for an autograph and photo session at the Osoyoos & District Museum and Archives.

Players scheduled to attend are as follows:

  • #3 Doug Bodger
  • #7 Cliff Ronning
  • #8 Greg Adams
  • #15 Aaron Volpatti
  • #17 Chad Brownlee
  • #19 Tyler Bouck
  • #20 Chris Higgins
  • #23 Neil Eisenhut
  • #27 Todd Simpson
  • #44 Dave Babych

Additionally, there will be a Canucks Alumni vs. Osoyoos Stars game at Sun Bowl Arena Saturday at 7 p.m.

