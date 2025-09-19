Oliver/Osoyoos News

Vancouver Canucks Alumni hold autograph signing and game in Osoyoos

Meet Canucks Alumni

Photo: Vancouver Canucks Alumni (Facebook) Vancouver Canucks Alumni.

Former members of the Vancouver Canucks will be in Osoyoos ahead of a game over the weekend.

From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Canucks Alumni will be available for an autograph and photo session at the Osoyoos & District Museum and Archives.

Players scheduled to attend are as follows:

#3 Doug Bodger

#7 Cliff Ronning

#8 Greg Adams

#15 Aaron Volpatti

#17 Chad Brownlee

#19 Tyler Bouck

#20 Chris Higgins

#23 Neil Eisenhut

#27 Todd Simpson

#44 Dave Babych

Additionally, there will be a Canucks Alumni vs. Osoyoos Stars game at Sun Bowl Arena Saturday at 7 p.m.