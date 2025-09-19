Oliver/Osoyoos News
Vancouver Canucks Alumni hold autograph signing and game in Osoyoos
Meet Canucks Alumni
Photo: Vancouver Canucks Alumni (Facebook)
Vancouver Canucks Alumni.
Former members of the Vancouver Canucks will be in Osoyoos ahead of a game over the weekend.
From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, the Canucks Alumni will be available for an autograph and photo session at the Osoyoos & District Museum and Archives.
Players scheduled to attend are as follows:
- #3 Doug Bodger
- #7 Cliff Ronning
- #8 Greg Adams
- #15 Aaron Volpatti
- #17 Chad Brownlee
- #19 Tyler Bouck
- #20 Chris Higgins
- #23 Neil Eisenhut
- #27 Todd Simpson
- #44 Dave Babych
Additionally, there will be a Canucks Alumni vs. Osoyoos Stars game at Sun Bowl Arena Saturday at 7 p.m.
