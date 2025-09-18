Oliver/Osoyoos News

Wetland restoration continues at Ginty' Pond in Cawtson

Restoring Ginty's Pond

Photo: Southern Interior Land Trust (Facebook) Harvesting cattail.

The Southern Interior Land Trust carried out a restoration project at Ginty's Pond in Cawston Wednesday.

Throughout September, the land trust is monitoring the wetland after completion of two other phases at Ginty’s Pond.

"As part of ongoing monitoring, we mowed back cattail growth to help balance habitat diversity. Along the way, community member Wendy Hawkes and her husband gathered cattail for weaving, an important cultural practice," the nonprofit said in a social media post.

Highlights from the visit:

Lilypads on the restored wetland

Harvesting cattail

Milkweed seeds releasing

Carrying cattail through the pond

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to care for this land in partnership with community and to witness the resilience of the wetland as it continues to recover," the organization continued.

To learn more about traditional similkameen-syilx weaving, click here.