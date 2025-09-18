Wetland restoration continues at Ginty' Pond in Cawtson
Restoring Ginty's Pond
The Southern Interior Land Trust carried out a restoration project at Ginty's Pond in Cawston Wednesday.
Throughout September, the land trust is monitoring the wetland after completion of two other phases at Ginty’s Pond.
"As part of ongoing monitoring, we mowed back cattail growth to help balance habitat diversity. Along the way, community member Wendy Hawkes and her husband gathered cattail for weaving, an important cultural practice," the nonprofit said in a social media post.
Highlights from the visit:
- Lilypads on the restored wetland
- Harvesting cattail
- Milkweed seeds releasing
- Carrying cattail through the pond
"We’re grateful for the opportunity to care for this land in partnership with community and to witness the resilience of the wetland as it continues to recover," the organization continued.
To learn more about traditional similkameen-syilx weaving, click here.
More Oliver/Osoyoos News
- Year tested politics and trustWriter's Bloc - 11:00 am
- 'Naughty list': AlbertaEdmonton - 10:47 am
- Another MP bows out Victoria - 10:44 am
- Police find drugs and cash Saanich - 10:42 am
- Vehicles destroyed by fireVernon - 10:25 am
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$975,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Pearl (& Champagne) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Town of Osoyoos
Village of Keremeos
Okanagan Falls
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Oliver/Osoyoos Discussion Forum
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
BC Livestock Prices