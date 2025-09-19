Oliver/Osoyoos News

Oliver's agricultural irrigation to end mid-October

Water shut off date set

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver.

Rural and urban agricultural irrigation in Oliver will come to an end mid-October.

Following Monday's council meeting, the Town of Oliver will be shutting off pressurized water services on the Oliver Water System as of Oct. 14 at 8 a.m.

"No agricultural irrigation is permitted from the pressurized water system after October 14th, unless late water has been purchased in advance," reads a town notice.

Late water is available for purchase for $2.33 per acre, per day until Oct. 28. Applications must be made to the public works department by Oct. 13 to avoid additional fees.

Meanwhile, canal diversion will end on Oct. 28 for growers using the canal.



Those whose service isn't turned off by Oct. 24 are asked to contact the public works department.