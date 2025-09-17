277933
Oliver/Osoyoos News  

Cougar seen near Bellevue Drive in Oliver, town says

Cougar spotted in town

Sarah Crookall - Sep 17, 2025 / 1:10 pm | Story: 572911

A cougar has been spotted in the Bellevue Drive area, according to the Town of Oliver.

"Please exercise caution and follow safety guidelines when outdoors, especially during early morning or evening hours," the town said in a Wednesday public notice.

The municipality said it received reports on the sighting.

Cougars are part of the environment in B.C. Some safety tips about cougars from WildSafeBCinclude:

  • If you encounter a cougar, keep calm and never run. Make yourself look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping the cougar in view, and allowing a clear exit for the cougar.
  • Pick up children and small pets immediately.
  • Older children should be kept close and in front of you so that you can ensure they remain calm and don’t try to flee.
  • Never run or turn your back as sudden movements may provoke an attack.
  • Children should play in groups. Do not leave children unsupervised.

For more information on staying safe from cougars, click here.

