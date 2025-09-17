Oliver/Osoyoos News

South Okanagan General Hospital receive pledge for $2M in equipment and staff housing

$2M for housing and tech

Sarah Crookall

UPDATE: 3:10 p.m.

Officials are excited about the promise of new equipment and funds for doctor housing that will positively impact South Okanagan General Hospital.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation pledged $835,000 for a digital X-ray machine, $875,000 for first-ever ultrasound capabilities, as well as $300,000 towards staff housing at a Wednesday ceremony.

"This is a large amount, but we are excited about this opportunity. We're excited to work with the partners in the community," said Ian Lindsay, SOSMF CEO.

Lindsay noted there were 3,600 unnecessary ultrasound patient transfers from SOGH to Penticton last year. The new resources will allow for 2,500 scans in Oliver each year.

"I think I'm really excited for the ultrasound; keeping people here at home that you don't come in to the emergency, and then if you need an ultrasound, you have to take either an ambulance or drive to Penticton," Lindsay told Castanet.

While the Town of Oliver had initially discussed four housing units for medical professionals near the hospital, Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen said the plan was updated to two two-bedroom modular homes, which would be moveable to retain capital investment.

The Ministry of Health also contributed $215,000 for new locum residences near Sunnybank Retirement Centre.

"I think what these houses will really do for us is they're going to expand our circle of influence, so to speak, to be able to attract physicians, healthcare workers [...] international, medical students, residents that are transitioning into permanent housing — we will be able to leverage those units being available at a low cost," said Oliver Mayor Martin Johansen.

While Interior Health is responsible for staffing amid a shortage, the SOSMF said donations to various areas of the hospital are always helpful.

The new equipment is expected to be purchased as fundraising continues.

Meanwhile, two modular homes are anticipated to be ready for medical professionals by March 2026.

ORIGINAL: 11:03 a.m.

The South Okanagan Similkameen Medical Foundation has launched a new $2M fundraising campaign aimed at improving healthcare in the Oliver-Osoyoos region.

At a launch event Wednesday, local dignitaries and Interior Health representatives gathered to announce that SOSMF is planning to raise millions for much-needed upgrades at the South Okanagan General Hospital and attractants for new staff.

"Every single donation will stay at the hospital, funding projects that reduce wait times, strengthen emergency care, and give healthcare professionals the tools and housing they need to care for our communities," reads a description of the campaign.

The hospital has been plagued by repeated closures at its emergency department for many years due to lack of staffing.

This campaign includes $300,000 for temporary housing for visiting doctors and nurses.

It also includes $875,000 for ultrasound services, which would be new for the region and relieve pressure on Penticton Regional Hospital, and $825,000 for a new digital X-ray machine.

"The current X-ray machine is one of the oldest in Interior Health. Outdated technology slows down diagnoses and adds stress for patients and staff," explains the campaign.

SOSMF is a non-profit organization that has successfully funded many medical upgrade campaigns in the region, including a recent $10M campaign funding an oncology clinic upgrade at Penticton Regional Hospital.

For more information, including how to donate, click here.