Osoyoos Indian Band to begin tree thinning project northeast of Oliver

Indigenous-led tree thinning

Photo: Siya Forestry Siya Forestry begins commercial thinning project northeast of Oliver.

The Osoyoos Indian Band is kicking off its first commercial thinning silviculture treatment via Siya Forestry.

In the project 28 kilometres northeast of Oliver, select trees will be harvested while the strongest will remain left to grow in the OIB First Nations woodland licence area.

Unlike clearcutting, thinning aims to remove "about 40 per cent of trees from dense forests which are usually around 30 to 40 years old."

"Using a harvester and forwarder (smaller, low-impact equipment), Siya Forestry plans to thin out smaller, lower-value trees while leaving the strongest to grow," reads a Siya Forestry press release.

"This work will reduce competition among trees in the forest, allowing the remaining trees to grow larger, healthier and more resilient."

Additionally, the project aims to enhance biodiversity of wildlife and reintroduce culturally important plants such as huckleberries and soopalallie, which provide food for OIB members and wildlife.

Siya Forestry, the OIB-owned new company, said it aims to care for the land through stewardship, balance, and responsibility.



“This is a great pilot project and hopefully it will lead to a bigger program within the Osoyoos Indian Band’s traditional territory,” said Luke Robertson, Siya Forestry, operations supervisor, in the press release.

“We are excited to be on the leading edge of this innovative forestry practice that benefits both the community and the land in the long term.”