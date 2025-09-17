Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Coyotes bring "new energy" into season with new coach

Coyotes to bring the energy

Photo: Osoyoos Coyotes Junior Hockey Club Osoyoos Coyotes.

The Osoyoos Coyotes have been featured by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League ahead of Friday's season kick off.

The league is spotlighting each team in its Quick Shift series, and the Osoyoos Coyotes were featured Tuesday.

Last season, the team's KIJHL record was 15-26-2-1, where they failed to make the playoffs.

In March, the Coyotes welcomed new head coach Jackson Playfair, who they will be beginning the new season with.

“My biggest thing was trying to find the positive energy and guys that were excited for a challenge and looking to turn things around a bit,” said Playfair in a KIJHL press release.

Playfair succeeds former head coach Ken Law. He was head coach during the last two seasons for RINK Kelowna's U17 and U17 Prep programs, winning the Canadian Sport School Hockey League U17 Prep Division 1 Playoffs in the 2024-25 season.

"I've been really impressed with the overall attitude and energy from our veteran guys," Playfair added.

"I think they're looking for and ready for that challenge of bringing in some more structure, more accountability and more of a growth mentality with the players. It's junior hockey, we need to perform, but we also need to grow as a team, we need to get better every day.”

As such, the team is bringing in the slogan “new energy.”

“The guys have bought into that,” Playfair said.

“We're excited to get the community going and get everyone excited about coming back to the Sun Bowl Arena and watching games and that's an important piece for us.”

According to the KIJHL, veteran players are bringing a learning attitude, while Playfair pushes the team to get quicker on ice. The coach tried to recruit players who could play with pace and get on the forecheck.

“The game is moving quickly, but you have to be able to move fast and make plays at a high speed and also be able to get in quick on the forecheck and get out of your own zone,” he said.

20-year-old Jaiden Jakubowski has impressed Playfair with his work ethic and professionalism in leadership.

“The goaltending position is extremely important and I think at times the guys need to be able to lean on your goalie," Playfair said.

"For me that's where that position has to be hardworking, dialed in, putting in the extra time and Jaiden has done that since the summer since I took this job.

“I was bugging him, we practice at 8:30 a.m., I usually get over there around 6:45 a.m. and Jacko pulls in right around 6:47 a.m., so he's dialled and wants to have a good season. He wants to lead from the net.”

Returning Players: F- Mason Rudolph (42-12-26-38), Spencer Fleck (44-14-22-36), Nicholas Vopat (39-6-11-17), Logan Messer (38-6-10-16), Austin Rampone (32-2-5-7), D- Russell Weatherhead (32-9-12-21), Kaelen Holowaty (42-2-15-17), Joseph Trigiani (24-0-1-1), G- Jaidyn Jakubowski (31-12-18-0 | 3.97 GAA | .898 SP).

Acquisitions: F- Dylan Konschuh (via Sicamous Eagles - 41-8-15-23), Hunter Jaman (via trade from the Castlegar Rebels - 38-1-3-4).

Rookies: F-Soren Brons-Douville OHA U18 Prep (31-6-6-14), D- Chase Kunn - Prairie Hockey Academy U18 Prep (35-4-10-14), Ethan Torres - Central Zone Rockets U18AA (17-11-7-18).