Oliver Bosley's makes donation for feral and abandoned cats
Helping cats in need
Some feral and abandoned cats will be getting some love thanks to a donation from Bosley's in Oliver.
"Bosley's is kind enough to collect much-needed donations on our behalf for the feral and abandoned cats and kittens of the South Okanagan," AlleyCATS Alliance said in a Tuesday social media post.
Bosley's donated a cheque of $379, plus cat products tot the organization.
The organization said the donations will be helping critters immediately in the local area.
"We partner with local volunteers around Oliver to feed and provide vet care to several feral colonies, as well as trapping, spaying/neutering and adopting out as many as possible," AlleyCATS Alliance added.
"Without your support we couldn't continue to do this important work, so THANK YOU from the bottom of our hearts!"
AlleyCATS Alliance is a non-profit rescue, rehabilitating feral and orphaned cats and kittensfrom Vernon to Osoyoos.
For more information on the organization, click here.
