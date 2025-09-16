Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver firefighters tackle structure blaze near Road 3
Structure fire kills dogs
UPDATE: 12 p.m.
The structure fire in the Road 3 area of Oliver Tuesday morning saw no human injuries, but unfortunately left canine family members deceased.
Oliver Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at a home that impacted the front area and porch.
Ambulance, police and BC Hydro also attended.
The homeowner told Castanet they were uninjured but sadly, dogs had died.
ORIGINAL: 11:30 a.m.
The Oliver Fire Department was on site on a structure fire at Road 3 Tuesday morning.
In a social media post at 11 a.m., the fire department asked people to stay clear of the area.
"Watch for emergency vehicles," OFD added.
Castanet is looking into more information at this time, and will update when possible.
