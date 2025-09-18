Oliver/Osoyoos News

Osoyoos Indian Band stable manager reminds people not to feed feral horses

Bold feral horses a problem

Photo: Caley Howard Feral horses on OIB land.

A stable manager is reminding people to admire feral horses on Osoyoos Indian Band land from afar, as more animals grow bolder.

"Tourists always love feeding horses. And over the years, you get some in more concentrated, populated areas that are more commonly seeing people, so they get friendly," said Caley Howard, Stelkia Ranch manager.

"Over the years, babies are born, they see people all the time. They don't grow up with a fear of them because they were not taught to be scared of them."

Howard said people shouldn't be getting out of their vehicles to wander around on OIB land either.

"It's nice to see [the horses], it's lovely to take pictures, but do not approach and the other thing too is a lot of the lands that they are on is reserved lands," she said.

Instead, the best practice is to be shooing the horses away, like any other wild animal, the ranch manager said.

Sometimes, drivers will see the horses rubbing up on their vehicles and become angry, not knowing that interacting with the horses is part of the problem.

"So, we've been doing clinics the last couple years to educate people," Howard said.

Earlier this year, Stelkia Ranch, with Howard and Aaron Stelkia, partnered with Okanagan College to help inform people and show how the ranch works to tame feral horses.

"It was very educational and eye opening for them, especially to see that a horse can be trained nicely, the right way, with restriction and ropes," Howard said.

"You can take a totally wild horse and make it tame. Not right away, but you can tame it slowly, as long as you are consistent."

The OIB ranch rescues and rehabilitates up to 40 feral horses each year, holding a sale in June each year.

Howard added the horses who have become too accustomed to humans end up needing training.

"A lot of the times those problem horses are in areas where they are getting too comfortable around people and you got to give them an outlet."