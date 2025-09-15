Oliver/Osoyoos News

Town of Oliver receives letter from community organization to declare October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Request for DV awareness

Photo: Sarah Crookall Town of Oliver

The Town of Oliver could once again be declaring October Domestic Violence Awareness Month, following a letter from a community organization.

In a document ahead of Monday night's council meeting, staff recommended that council make the declaration.

The request follows a letter from Desert Sun Counselling and Resource Centre Society, sent on Sept. 3 of this year.

"As October approaches, our organization is preparing to raise awareness about domestic violence, a critical issue in our communities," said Marieze Tarr, executive director of Desert Sun, in the letter.

"We have observed a worrying increase in family violence over the past few years, and we believe that it is essential to take proactive steps to address and prevent this.

"With October being recognized as Domestic Violence Awareness Month nationwide, we are reaching out to you to request your support in creating awareness and promoting actions to combat domestic violence in the Towns of Osoyoos and Oliver."

The society added it believes town support would create a safer and more supportive environment for victims of DV.

Additionally, staff recommended promoting DV awareness on the town's social media accounts.

Last year, council agreed to support Domestic Violence Awareness Month.