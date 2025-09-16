Oliver/Osoyoos News

Season passes available for public skating at Oliver arena

Passes for public skating

Photo: Wildstone Construction Group Oliver arena.

Oliver and District Recreation now has season passes available for public skating.

In a Sunday social media post, the town department said skating will once again hit the ice on Oct. 6.

The schedule is as follows:

Weekday Skates

Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 12 to 1 p.m.

Weekend Skates as of Oct. 18

Saturdays and Sundays: 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.

Free admission sponsored by the Oliver Lion’s Club (rental rates apply).

For more information, call 250-498-4985.