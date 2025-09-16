Season passes available for public skating at Oliver arena

Oliver/Osoyoos News
Oliver and District Recreation now has season passes available for public skating.
In a Sunday social media post, the town department said skating will once again hit the ice on Oct. 6.
The schedule is as follows:
Weekday Skates
- Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays: 12 to 1 p.m.
Weekend Skates as of Oct. 18
- Saturdays and Sundays: 5:30 to 6:45 p.m.
- Free admission sponsored by the Oliver Lion’s Club (rental rates apply).
For more information, call 250-498-4985.
