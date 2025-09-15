Oliver's signature Wine Capital Weekend set to bring craft beverages and fun
Wine Capital Weekend soon
Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend will soon be rolling into town over a three-day period.
From Sept. 19 to 21, festival goers will be able to enjoy wine, craft beverages, live performances, and local artistry.
Weekend events include Friday's Kick-off Party at the District Wine Village, Saturday's Cask & Keg at Oliver Community Park, and Sunday's Festival of the Grape, also at the park.
Musical acts throughout the weekend include: Glass Tiger, Mudrats, American Rock Legends, 20 Willow, and The March Hare Band.
Over the weekend, Oliver Community Arts Council will be hosting an art show at the Eastlink Curling Centre, and a food truck village will be available at Oliver Community Park.
Additionally, on Saturday and Sunday, there will be a liquor store and The Last Barber Shop offering hair cuts.
The festival weekend attracts roughly 4,500 people each year.
For more information on Oliver's Wine Capital Weekend and to buy tickets, click here.
